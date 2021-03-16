Lt. Col. Rory Feely, commanding officer of the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School, is pleased to announce that Mr. John Holder is the recipient of the Maj. Michael J. Ripley Award as the USNTPS 2020 Instructor of the Year.
Mr. Holder received the award from the USNTPS Sunshine Mess for his “outstanding leadership, exceptional technical skill, and superior instructional insight as a flight instructor, aircraft monitor, exercise monitor, and Research Cell pilot,” according to his citation.
Among his accomplishments last year were serving as the lead on a system upgrade procurement that will provide significant training benefit to the school’s rotary wing and airborne and unmanned systems syllabi; leading an effort to collect hover performance data in confined spaces for three types of rotary wing aircraft to validate computer models for the Office of Naval Research; and coordinating the granting of a quick-turnaround interim flight clearance that allows the school to employ a trailing device from the UH-72A Lakota helicopter for a key training exercise.
Last year he accomplished 108 sorties in four types of aircraft, representing 175 mishap-free flight hours.