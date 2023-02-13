Senior Airman Jordan Arredondo walks into the dog kennels at Joint Base Andrews, hearing all the dogs barking, but one stands out to his ears. This bark was unique and extra raspy but just as loud as the others. He walks up to Ajola’s kennel as she excitedly jumps around and wags her tail a million miles a minute. He grabs her leash and prepares for another day of work.

Fast forward two years, the same dog is sleeping on his couch, next to his wife, Shawn, in his San Angelo, Texas home.