Huntingtown man serves with the next generation of aviation warfighters

1st Lt. Zachary Moren of Huntingtown joined the Marine Corps three years ago.

 U.S. Navy photo by Stephanie Fox

A Huntingtown native is serving in the U.S. Marine Corps where naval aviators learn the skills they need to fly missions around the world.

1st Lt. Zachary Moren, a 2013 Huntingtown High School graduate, joined the Marine Corps three years ago.