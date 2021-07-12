The Joint Base Andrews Visitor Control Center (VCC) would like to clarify an existing policy for those wishing to gain access to the installation.
In 2005, Congress passed the REAL-ID Act based on a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission for a federally established standard in issuing sources of identification like driver’s licenses.
The REAL-ID Act sets minimum security standards for state-issued forms of identification. It prohibits federal agencies from accepting forms of identification from states that do not meet these standards. This includes an individual’s ability to access federal facilities such as Joint Base Andrews.
Earlier this year, the Secretary of Homeland Security announced the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is extending the REAL-ID full enforcement by 19 months, from October 1, 2021 to May 2, 2023. Despite this extension, the Department of Defense (DOD) is requiring an individual’s identification meet specific security requirements when requesting installation access. This has caused confusion, as there has been an influx of individuals applying for installation access using credentials that do not meet DOD requirements. These requirements are outlined below.
In accordance with both DOD and DHS guidance, individuals who wish to access federal installations should have a form of identification that is either REAL-ID compliant, non-REAL-ID compliant without one of the statements below, or an enhanced ID as issued by one of the following states: Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont and Washington.
In the event an individual’s identification is non- REAL-ID compliant the credential cannot be marked with the following: “Not Valid for Federal Identification”, “Not Valid for Federal Purpose”, “Not For Use as Federal Identification”, “Federal Limits May Apply” or any other similar phrase. Access to the installation will be denied.
If one of the above mentioned or a similar phrase is present on the credential, the individual must present a current U.S. Passport, other valid form of photo identification or their social security card AND birth certificate.
Additional information regarding the REAL-ID Act and requirements impacting potential visitors to JBA can be found on the official Joint Base Andrews VCC webpage or at dhs.gov/real-id.