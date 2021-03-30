Two Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division employees recently received Department of the Navy civilian service awards for their service and continued excellence in supporting the fleet.
Thomas Fox, an in-service engineering agent in the command’s Systems Integration Department, received the DON Superior Civilian Service Award and Chemical, Biological, Radiological Defense Protection, and Integration Branch Head Danielle Zimmerman received the DON Meritorious Civilian Service Award.
NSWC IHD Commanding Officer Capt. Eric Correll and Technical Director Ashley Johnson presented Fox’s award during a virtual award presentation March 11. Zimmerman received her award from Correll and Johnson during a presentation at the command on March 25.
The Superior Civilian Service Award is the second highest Navy civilian service award and the Meritorious Civilian Service Award is the third highest Navy civilian service award. The awards are given to civilian employees in the DON for superior and meritorious service or contributions resulting in high value or benefits for the Navy or Marine Corps.
Fox received his award due in part to his operational expertise and leadership as a technician at NSWC Port Hueneme Division and NSWC IHD from October 2003 through June 2020. He distinguished himself in 2005 when he offered to be part of the initial rapid deployment team to bring the Land-Based Phalanx Weapon System to Iraq. In 2008, Fox volunteered again, this time for the Trident Warrior mission — installing system upgrades that enable Naval Sea System Command’s delivery of technical assistance to ships in ports around the globe.
Fox was a member of the team that replaced a SeaRAM mount on USS Omaha in a record 14 days. Starting in 2019, he led the Close-In Weapon System/Rolling Airframe Missile Defense Capability installation on the USS Carl Vinson. Demonstrating his dedicated concern for the safety of the personnel and the ship, Fox personally inspected every welding/hot work site prior to starting the tasking and at its completion.
“The Warfare Centers are very fortunate to attract and employ an individual like Tom who possesses such advanced technical skills and selfless dedication to the equipment, missions and warfighters we support. His skill and knowledge are impressive, ranging from electronics and fiber optics to mechanical structures,” said Dave Rogers, Systems Integration Department head. “Tom has been an icon within the CIWS community worldwide for over 40 years and is respected and revered by all.”
Zimmerman received her award for her role in the CBR-D Division’s transfer to NSWC IHD. Her oversight of the transition of personnel and the maintenance of the CBR-D critical technical capability was exceptional during the division’s transfer from NSWC Dahlgren Division to NSWC IHD. Zimmerman demonstrated superior leadership skills in dealing with sponsors, stakeholders, employees and peers during this two year plus transition; she successfully maintained strong morale within a dispersed workforce and slowly rebuilt their confidence and workload. Zimmerman has consistently demonstrated the leadership ability to accept significant challenges and resolve complex issues in a manner that has broad application throughout the Navy and the CBR community.
“The continued successful transfer of the CBR-D mission would never have been possible without the exemplary leadership and commitment demonstrated by Danielle,” CBR-D Division Head Steve Anthony said. “She earned every bit of this award, and I am proud to be able to call her my colleague and teammate.”
“These awards are just a small token of appreciation for these two,” Correll said. “Even with the ongoing pandemic, our Navy’s Sailors are still working round-the-clock in defense of the nation, and our command’s workforce is still going strong in support of those warfighters. I am honored to be able to recognize Danielle and Tom for their dedication to the mission.”