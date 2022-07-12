Col. Todd Randolph takes the guidon from Maj. Gen. Joel Jackson as he assumes command of the 316th Wing and the installation in Hanger 3 at Joint Base on June 30. The guidon embodies the history of the organization, the dignity of the command, and its hopes for victory.
U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks
Col. Tyler R. Schaff addresses the attendees during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Heritage Park on Sept. 11, 2021.
Photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor/316th Wing Public Affairs
Col. Todd Randolph accepted command of the 316th Wing and Joint Base Andrews, Md. from Col. Tyler Schaff during a change of command ceremony at JBA on June 30, 2022.
Randolph has taken over the leadership responsibilities for the wing and the base as Schaff prepares to retire.
Maj. Gen. Joel Jackson, Air Force District of Washington commander, presided over the ceremony and performed the final course of action in passing the guidon, thereby transferring command from Schaff to Randolph.
“It is indeed an honor and a privilege to be part of the Air Force District of Washington command and the Joint Base Andrews team,” said Randolph, who was the commander of the 27th Special Operations Mission Support Group at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., prior to his assignment here. “You can expect me to keep our wing organized, trained, and equipped.”
Randolph now leads the 316th Wing that provides security, contracting, finance, personnel, medical, and infrastructure support for three headquarters, five wings, more than 80 tenant organizations, as well as approximately 60,000 Airmen and families in the National Capital Region and worldwide.
“Todd, I have no doubt you are the right person to take the guidon today,” said Jackson. “I know you can care for all the Airmen and Sailors at Joint Base Andrews.”
Schaff will officially retire in the coming months. “ It has truly been an honor to be your commander,” he said.