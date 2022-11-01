The Joint Base Andrews softball team celebrates their victory after the final out of the Battle of the Bases Championship at Nationals Park in Washington D.C., Oct. 24, 2022. Joint Base Andrews played against Joint Base Myers-Henderson Hall in the finale of the tournament.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
The Joint Base Andrews softball team celebrates their victory over Joint Base Myers-Henderson Hall at Nationals Park in Washington D.C., Oct. 24, 2022. The Battle of the Bases tournament is presented by the Washington Nationals and it is an extension of the intramural seasons held at each base across the National Capital Region.
Teams from Joint Base Andrews and Joint Base Myers-Henderson Hall battled it out on the softball field at Nationals Park in Washington D.C., Oct. 24, 2022.
The Battle of the Bases is a military softball tournament that is presented by the Washington Nationals, and it is an extension of the intramural seasons held at each base across the National Capital Region.
The Nationals hosted a tournament including all National Capital Region installations, allowing teams of active duty service members from each of the six branches to participate. The preliminary rounds determined the participants for the championship game, which was held under the lights at Nationals Park on Oct. 24.
“It is an amazing opportunity to come out here and get to play in a major league ballpark,” said Maj. Eric McDaniel, Air National Guard Readiness Center F-15 weapons systems manager. “It’s something you grow up as a kid and see those big leaguers play on the field, so it’s just awesome to come out here and live out a childhood dream.”
The game lasted seven innings and the final score was 11 to 9 in favor of Joint Base Andrews.
“Honestly, there is nothing that feels better than this,” said Tech Sgt. Joshua Montero, 1st Airlift Squadron communications systems operator. “We worked hard, we put together a team at the last minute, but we knew we had the talent on base to make some noise, and we came here and did our job and won.”