An attendee of the National Capital Region Military Spouse Appreciation Day event receives a gift basket from the Base Exchange at Joint Base on May 6. The gift basket was one of many prizes raffled off to show appreciation to military spouses.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill
Sarah Streyder and Abi McCracken, both Military Spouses of the Year 2022, greet each other before National Capital Region Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Joint Base Andrews.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill
The Military Family Support Center hosted its annual National Capital Region Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Joint Base Andrews, May 6, 2022.
More than 50 spouses from the NCR came out to be recognized and celebrated for their commitment and sacrifices they make so that their loved ones can serve.
“It’s a way for us to appreciate them for all they do to support their service members throughout the year,” said Tianne Travis, Military Family Support Center community readiness consultant. “It’s a way for us to celebrate them and appreciate them. So we just want to shower them with some love and some gifts and celebrate them for this day.”
During the event, spouses heard from a panel of the Military Spouses of the Year, competed in raffle drawings and games for prizes, and painted and socialized.
“Honoring National Military Spouse Appreciation Day is an opportunity for the citizens of the United States to acknowledge the significant contributions, support, and sacrifices of the spouses of the Armed Forces,” said Col. Parkin Bryson, 316th Wing vice commander. “It is a chance to recognize the tremendous strength and patriotism that it takes to be a spouse of a military member.”