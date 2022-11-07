Joint Base Andrews hosted guest speakers in honor of Native American Heritage Month at the 1st Helicopter Squadron auditorium at the base on Nov. 3. The event was intended to highlight the impact that Native Americans have had on the United States’ aviation and military heritage.

The event began with speaker Robert Gadjys, who served in the Army at Hanau, Germany, and also served as Bureau of Indian Affairs commissioner from 1969 to 1972 and then as the Department of the Interior’s deputy director of Indian Affairs from 1972 to 1974.