U.S. Air Force and Czech Republic leadership salute the 2801 Czech Air Force Airbus as it departs during the dignified transfer of Brigadier Gen. František Moravec at Joint Base Andrews. Moravec’s remains will be transported to his home country of the Czech Republic, where he will be laid to rest.
The Old Guard Casket Team holds the remains of Brigadier Gen. František Moravec during the dignified transfer of Moravec at Joint Base Andrews on April 25.
Photo by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor
Brigadier Gen. Ales Knizek, head of the Czech Republic Military History Institute, speaks about the importance of the dignified transfer of Brigadier Gen. František Moravec.
Joint Base Andrews leadership hosted the dignified transfer of Brigadier Gen. František Moravec here on April 25.
The remains of Moravec were received by Brigadier Gen. Ales Knizek, head of the Czech Republic Military History Institute, and were transported via a 2801 Czech Air Force Airbus to his home country of the Czech Republic, where he will be laid to rest.
Moravec was born in Caslav, Czech Republic, in 1895. He served as a military intelligence officer before and during World War II and is well-known for his leadership in Operation Anthropoid, which led to the assassination of Reinhard Heydrich, a top Nazi leader. In 1948, Moravec settled in the United States and served as an intelligence advisor in the U.S. Intelligence Community.
“It's been an extraordinary honor for me to be here,” said Knizek. “The symbolic transfer of Moravec’s remains presents itself as the best example of understanding friendships between the Czech Republic and the United States.”