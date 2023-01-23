From left, Col. Todd E. Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander, Capt. Rachel Kinkead, 316th Force Support Squadron operations officer, and Lt. Col. Tyler Hughes, 316th Security Forces commander, host the National Mentorship Month panel at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2023. The panel brought leadership from squadron's across Andrews to discuss their particular mentorship styles.
Leadership from the officer and enlisted ranks seated during the National Mentorship Month panel at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2023. Audience members offered their insight on what it means to be a mentor and how their mentorship journey has shaped them.
2nd Lt. Bijal Patel speaks about her mentorship journey at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2023. Patel spoke about the importance of asking for help when entering a new environment and seeking out a potential mentor as soon as possible, especially a leadership role.
National Mentorship Month's leadership panel at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2023. The panel featured members from various 316th installation squadrons and civilians alike, each offering their unique perspective about challenges they faced during their mentorship journey.
Photo by Senior Airman Tyrone Thomas
Photo by Senior Airman Tyrone Thomas
Col. Todd E. Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander, hosts the National Mentorship Month panel.
Photo by Senior Airman Tyrone Thomas
Photo by Senior Airman Tyrone Thomas
January is National Mentoring Month and Andrews brought together base leadership for a panel offering a unique perspective on career goals, motivation and challenges one faces while advancing their personal development journey, Jan. 23, 2023.
Ensuring that your goals and the goals of those you lead are in perfect alignment, is an ideal way to form a mutually beneficial relationship between mentor and mentee. Oftentimes, the relationship is between a senior and junior member of an organization but even those in senior positions have much to learn by helping someone fulfill their potential.
“Mentorship is not a one-way street. Mentorship takes work. Go find someone you admire regardless of rank and ask them if they can mentor you. Don’t be afraid to get out there.” Capt. Rachel Kinkead, 316th Force Support Squadron operations officer, said. “John Wooden’s ‘The Pyramid of Success’ is highly recommended reading, a quote I take from it is, ‘you did your best to become the best you are capable of becoming.’”
The pathway through mentorship is ongoing and this year’s theme for Mentoring Month is “Love your mentoring journey”, acknowledging that we all have something we can teach and learn from each other.