January is National Mentoring Month and Andrews brought together base leadership for a panel offering a unique perspective on career goals, motivation and challenges one faces while advancing their personal development journey, Jan. 23, 2023.

Ensuring that your goals and the goals of those you lead are in perfect alignment, is an ideal way to form a mutually beneficial relationship between mentor and mentee. Oftentimes, the relationship is between a senior and junior member of an organization but even those in senior positions have much to learn by helping someone fulfill their potential.