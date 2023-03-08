Military members and civilians attend the Quality of Life Forum at Joint Base Andrews. Community members from around base were invited to contribute input and have an open dialogue about improving base conditions for living.
Joint Base Andrews hosted multiple organizations and helping agencies from across the installation to speak on the various ways people can get involved and feel connected here — all with a vision to improve the quality of life for the base community on Feb. 27.
The meeting included a variety of briefings, to include hiking and brewery trips hosted by Outdoor Recreation, the status of new AAFES facilities on base, upcoming themed events and fun-runs on base, and volunteer and scholarship opportunities through private organizations for service members and dependents. The meeting concluded with an open forum for audience members to ask questions directly to base leadership about any questions or concerns pertaining to their overall quality of life at Joint Base Andrews.
The council meets quarterly to share updated information and report on the status of previously discussed items. One recent quality of life improvement for JBA that sparked from this council is the onboarding of the rideshare program, Uber, which allows vetted and pre-approved Uber drivers to pick-up and drop-off personnel on base as of March 1.
In his closing remarks, Col. Todd E. Randolph, Joint Base Andrews installation commander and 316th Wing commander said, “For all the organizations, thank you for your leadership and providing quality products for our community.” Col. Randolph continued, “We want productive ideas to put on the table that we can get after. This forum is an opportunity for us to improve our community. It’s up to us to make it as best as we can and identify things that may not look right or could be better. We’re all ears.”
The next Quality of Life Council meeting is tentatively scheduled for June 2023. More information will be advertised through JBA’s social media platforms and through official announcements for personnel to attend the next meeting and be a part of quality of life improvements at JBA.