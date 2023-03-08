Forum

Military members and civilians attend the Quality of Life Forum at Joint Base Andrews. Community members from around base were invited to contribute input and have an open dialogue about improving base conditions for living.

 U.S. Air Force Photo Senior Airman Tyrone Thomas

Joint Base Andrews hosted multiple organizations and helping agencies from across the installation to speak on the various ways people can get involved and feel connected here — all with a vision to improve the quality of life for the base community on Feb. 27.

The meeting included a variety of briefings, to include hiking and brewery trips hosted by Outdoor Recreation, the status of new AAFES facilities on base, upcoming themed events and fun-runs on base, and volunteer and scholarship opportunities through private organizations for service members and dependents. The meeting concluded with an open forum for audience members to ask questions directly to base leadership about any questions or concerns pertaining to their overall quality of life at Joint Base Andrews.