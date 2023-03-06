UPDATE - 2
U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum

Joint Base Andrews and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling paired together to kick off a new program allowing the rideshare company Uber to transport passengers with installation access to and from the bases, which started March 1.

“The question was simple,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas Mercurio, 316th Security Support Squadron commander. “How can we safely, and within regulations, offer the quality of life improvement that rideshare services provide to the people of Joint Base Andrews? We found a pathway to do that and it afforded another avenue to make good on our squadron’s promise to deliver ‘Winning Defender Support’ by making life easier for the people who work, live and transit through America’s Airfield.”