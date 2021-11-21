Senior Airman Hunter Tysinger, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment journeyman, briefs about proper snow equipment usage to Col. Tyler Schaff, 316th Wing and Joint Base Andrews commander, and other JBA senior leadership during the “All Things Snow" event at JBA. Leadership had the opportunity to ride the plows, and use the brooms, blowers and deicers to better familiarize themselves with the equipment.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor
Joint Base Andrews senior leadership poses for a photo on the flight line during the “All Things Snow" event at JBA.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor
Joint Base Andrews leadership came together to discuss preparations for the upcoming winter season during the "All Things Snow" event at JBA, Md., Nov. 1, 2021. The intent of the event was to cover lessons learned from prior years, outline priorities on the airfield and main base roads, relay current status of de-icing chemicals and snow removal equipment, and run through a table top exercise to ensure all parties understood the various roles and responsibilities.
The event concluded with a "Snow Rodeo" where JBA leadership had the opportunity to operate various pieces of heavy equipment alongside Airmen from the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron. This allowed the senior leaders to gain additional insight into how the 316th CES operates during inclement weather as well as meet the Airmen who make it possible.
For updates on winter season delays or cancellations, please check the JBA website (jba.af.mil), JBA Facebook (Facebook.com/JointBaseAndrews), or call the "Snow Line" at (301) 981-5995.