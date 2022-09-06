Joint Base Andrews welcomed 8-year-old Elias “Eli” Tadli, as the 31st Pilot for a Day participant from the Check-6 Foundation today.

The Check-6 Foundation, a nonprofit foundation, organizes and funds the Pilot for a Day events for children with serious medical conditions twice a year at JBA. This is the first time Pilot for a Day has occurred in more than 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.