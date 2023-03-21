Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, U.S. Air Force, observed Women’s History Month with a leadership panel featuring civilian and military speakers on March 17. The panelists drew upon their diverse professional backgrounds, including the arts, public affairs, religious affairs, and military service, responding to the theme of “Celebrating the women who tell our stories.”

U.S. Air Force Col. Catherine “Cat” Logan, JBAB and 11th Wing commander, hosted the event and was joined on the panel by: Jenny Bilfield, President and CEO of Washington Performing Arts, and an emeritus honorary commander at JBAB; U.S. Air Force Capt. Amy O’Connell, an Air Force chaplain; and Tech. Sgt. Kayla White, a military journalist.