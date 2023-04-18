Service members deploy for the first time regularly across the Department of Defense. A joint base deploying units for the very first time, however, is a rare occurrence in recent history.

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling began the first-ever DoD lead service transfer in October 2020. This two-year operation shifted base ownership from the U.S. Navy to the U.S. Air Force, while maintaining the functioning presence of all military services and agencies on base.


Tags