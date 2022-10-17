It has been two years since the 11th Wing returned to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the installation saw the first-ever Department of Defense lead service transfer in October 2020.

“It has been an incredible two years for the Air Force and all our mission partners here at JBAB,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Catherine “Cat” Logan, commander of JBAB and the 11th WG. “We’ve had our fair share of challenges and growing pain, but there has been so much incredible progress made.”