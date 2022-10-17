Col. Catherine Logan, JBAB and 11th Wing commander, cuts a cake decorated for the first responders, Pentagon and U.S. military branches with Robert Cooper, Chief of Pentagon Services, and William Lagasse, Deputy Chief of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, after the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Sept. 9, 2022. The annual event is held in honor of those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center and Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, and in remembrance of those who responded.
It has been two years since the 11th Wing returned to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the installation saw the first-ever Department of Defense lead service transfer in October 2020.
“It has been an incredible two years for the Air Force and all our mission partners here at JBAB,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Catherine “Cat” Logan, commander of JBAB and the 11th WG. “We’ve had our fair share of challenges and growing pain, but there has been so much incredible progress made.”
The lead service transfer from Navy to Air Force installation leadership presented a rare opportunity for a fresh look at the overall purpose, identity and vision for JBAB. By virtue of its central location in the National Capital Region and unique and diverse mission set, JBAB could become a premier joint installation.
JBAB is a Joint Base that is home to Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and other agency partners including Executive Branch support and Pentagon overflow missions. The 11th Wing members are the “Sentinels of the Capital,” reflecting the unique role that the base serves in supporting executive, higher headquarters, and partner missions spanning multiple services and federal agencies.
After establishing what its Initial Operating Capability (IOC) was and determining what Full Operating Capability (FOC) would look like, the members of the 11th Wing identified 126 milestones across 12 functional areas that would get them here.
“Senior DoD and Air Force leaders knew this was a monumental task, but everyone rolled up their sleeves and got it done,” said U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Clifford Lawton, command chief of JBAB and the 11th WG. “Reaching FOC is just one of the earlier steps in the history of our wing being activated here at JBAB, and I look forward to seeing everything you can do in the next two years and beyond to get us to the fly phase and normalize operations across the installation.”
The 12 functional areas were divvied up into Command Authority, Facilities, Emergency Management, Real Property, Environmental, Records Management, Family Services, IT Services Management, Supply/Storage/Distribution, Vehicles & Equipment, Installation Movement and Resource Transfer.
Existing functions, programs, processes, property, and even civilian personnel had to be accounted for, reorganized, and updated to better support the 11th Wing and its more than 70 mission partners.
“All of our teammates, including both uniformed and civilian members from across multiple services and organizations, pitched in for everything from the Joint Base Partnership Council to Emergency Management, to Deployment Processes, to Resource Management and so much more,” said Logan.
These key initiatives ensured that focused research, planning, implementation, and evaluation were dedicated to the accomplishment of each milestone.
Changes have included physical renovations to the dated heating system, installing new gas lines and decentralizing the boiler system, preventing costly leaks, and ensuring a better quality of life for those who live, work, and play on JBAB.
Extensive planned updates and renovations to JBAB are outlined in the Installation Development Plan, approved in March. The plan includes detailed development recommendations that seek to transform the base into a sustainable installation that supports the mission needs of the 11th Wing and its non-wing mission partners, while also preserving its historic heritage and architecture.
The 11th Force Support Squadron also facilitated bringing the first charter school called LEARN DC to JBAB, a key step to bridging the gap and fostering strong bonds between the on-base military and off-base civilian community members.
Organizational changes have included the expansive growth and uptick in responsibility for the 11th Comptroller Squadron and the 11th FSS. The 11th CPTS and 11th FSS provide financial and administrative services to all Airmen and Space Force Guardians assigned to JBAB and the Pentagon. They also provide key support to those individuals and smaller elements assigned to military installations around the world. The 11th CPTS and FSS client base is estimated to be upward of 30,000 members worldwide.
"We built this wing while flying through a pandemic, and I'm delighted to celebrate this historic and significant milestone two years after the 11th Wing became the base host," said Logan. "I'm so proud of the influence our team has and continues to have on JBAB, the Capital, and around the world. I look forward to leading our installation during this exciting new season of growth and impact."