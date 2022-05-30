Joint Base Andrews medical personnel practice tactical combat casualty care during the Expeditionary Medical Support System exercise on base. Military medical professionals practiced different medical aid techniques to prepare for real-world scenarios in deployed environments.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Matthew-John Braman
Military medical personnel attend to a training mannequin during a medical simulation during the Expeditionary Medical Support System training. The exercise simulated a deployed medical environment with operating rooms for surgery and dental care, and basic medical aid, for those wounded in combat and evacuated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman)
Military medical personnel from across the United States participated in the final day of an Expeditionary Medical Support System exercise at Joint Base Andrews earlier in May. The entire exercise allowed for the military personnel to hone their skills in a controlled environment so they are prepared for stressful emergency military medicine situations.
The two-week training that ended Thursday included tactical combat casualty care, ambulance bus procedures, and an emergency operations simulation. The exercise simulated a deployed medical environment with operating rooms for both surgery and dental care, and a basic medical aid tent, for those wounded in combat and evacuated.
It functioned as a joint service training, including military medical personnel from the Air Force, Army and Navy.
Senior Airman Sylvia Rosario, 316th Surgical Operation Squadron surgical operations technician, helped facilitate the training and spoke about the importance of being versatile and how EMEDS helps them prepare for deployment.
“It helps you think about the bigger picture,” Rosario said. “It makes you think on how to improvise to make things work.”
Some military medical personnel work in life and death situations; being able to learn and adapt to a variety of intense situations could prove critical in saving lives.
“Even though you have your specific roles in the hospital clinic setting, it’s important to get out of that routine,” said Rosario. “It allows you to feel the different environments of a deployment and helps you prepare for it.”
Service members spent eight days of training in the field to help develop their medical treatment abilities during combat situations.“It gives us the capability of readiness,” said Senior Airman Cathlyn Harlin, 99th Surgical Squadron respiratory care practitioner. “Any time we have a task, I’m ready to go.”