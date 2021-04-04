ATTN ALL PERSONNEL: Brigadier General Campo, regretfully announces the death of MSgt Scott Walters, 113 CES. Anyone having claims against or indebtedness to the estate of MSgt Walters should contact Major Marcus Hunt, Summary Courts Officer, at Marcus.Hunt.1@us.af.mil.
