Approximately 50 Airmen from the 316th Wing and 89th Airlift Wing participated in Airman Combat Skills Training at Joint Base Andrews on Dec. 1-2. The semi-annual training provided Airmen with a refresher course on basic combat skills.

On the first day, Airmen rotated through several different stations, including Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear training, radio communication and weapon handling.