A Joint Base Andrews Airman retrieves a gas mask during a Airman Combat Skills Training exercise at JBA. The semi-annual training included a refresher course in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear and Mission-Oriented Protective Posture.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill
Joint Base Andrews Airmen gather to discuss their action plan during Airman Combat Skills Training at JBA. ACST was a two-day event that focused on building basic combat skills and utilizing them in high-stress environments.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill
Joint Base Andrews Airmen run through a chemical gas simulation during Airman Combat Skills Training at JBA. ACST was a two-day event that focused on building basic combat skills and utilizing them in high-stress environments.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill
An Airman provides Tactical Combat Casualty Care to their wingman during Airman Combat Skills Training. ACST was a two-day event that focused on building basic combat skills and utilizing them in high-stress environments.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill
A Joint Base Andrews Airman assists their wingman during Airman Combat Skills training. Airmen participated in a refresher course on Tactical Combat Casualty Care before being evaluated in a high-stress simulation.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill
Approximately 50 Airmen from the 316th Wing and 89th Airlift Wing participated in Airman Combat Skills Training at Joint Base Andrews on Dec. 1-2. The semi-annual training provided Airmen with a refresher course on basic combat skills.
On the first day, Airmen rotated through several different stations, including Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear training, radio communication and weapon handling.
During the second and final day, teams of Airmen showcased their various skills in simulated high-stress environments. They were evaluated by members of the total force Inspector General team, consisting of members of the 316th Wing, 89th Airlift Wing, and the Air National Guard.
“The readiness exercise focused on the Airman’s Manual,” said Randolph Sena, 316th Wing Inspector General director of inspections. “We’re checking to make sure everyone can use a land mobile radio, and making sure they know how to use their weapons and fire in defense of their own safety. They engaged opposing forces so we can see how they’re handling their weapons. Then we assess them by giving them “injuries” and having them do TCCC, basically all the stuff they trained on yesterday. We also assessed [Mission-Oriented Protective Posture] MOPP gear, so we can see if they can operate in a chemical environment.”
“This training is important because at the end of the day, we’re all Airmen with a big ‘A’,” said Master Sgt. Jonathan Hogg, 316th Wing Plans and Programs superintendent. “We all need to know how to react in emergency situations. It’s important to know your everyday job, but it’s also important to maintain those basic combat skills.”