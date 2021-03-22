March 29 is National Vietnam War Veteran Day, and the Joint Base Andrews Exchange is hosting a contactless pinning ceremony to honor Vietnam Veterans’ service, valor and sacrifice.
The ceremony will take place from 10 am to 12 pm on March 29 at the Joint Base Andrews BX- Main Exchange (1811 G St., Joint Base Andrews, MD 20762). Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, can receive a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin at the ceremony. This lapel pin, which has become a lasting memento of the Nation’s thanks, is provided in partnership with The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration.
“These heroes made selfless sacrifices for our Nation,” said Joint Base Andrews Exchange General Manager Stephanie Wilson, “Many Vietnam Veterans never received the gratitude and respect they deserve. It’s an honor to host this ceremony and share our heartfelt thanks.”
Protecting the military community remains the Exchange’s No. 1 priority, and the BX is taking all necessary precautions to safely honor Vietnam Veterans in this contactless pinning ceremony. Following recommended health guidelines, face coverings and safe social distancing will be required. Joint Base Andrews Exchange associates continue to maintain enhanced cleaning procedures and customer touchpoints are sanitized multiple times daily.
The Exchange has been a Commemorative Partner with the Vietnam War Commemoration since 2013, planning and conducting events and activities recognizing the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families.
All Veterans with service-connected disabilities are now eligible to shop at the BX, as are retirees, active-duty and military dependents. Veterans with service-connected disabilities and their primary family caregivers can find more information on accessing the Exchange at ShopMyExchange.com/Vets.
The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration is a program administered by the Office of the Secretary of Defense to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. The commemoration was authorized by Congress, established under the secretary of defense and launched by the President in 2012. It will continue through Veterans Day 2025.