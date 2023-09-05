Maj. Gen. Anne B. Gunter, Special Assistant to the Chief, Air Force Reserve for Reserve Space Personnel Policy and Integration, expresses her gratitude during the Women’s Equality Day Observance at The Club on Joint Base Andrews. “Today we pay homage to the women and men who have fought relentlessly for gender equality,” said Gunter. “Today, it is important to continue this fight because it is far from over.”
Maj. Gen. Anne B. Gunter, Special Assistant to the Chief, Air Force Reserve for Reserve Space Personnel Policy and Integration, expresses her gratitude during the Women’s Equality Day Observance at The Club on Joint Base Andrews. “Today we pay homage to the women and men who have fought relentlessly for gender equality,” said Gunter. “Today, it is important to continue this fight because it is far from over.”
U.S. Air Force photo
Four panelists listen to questions being asked by narrator, Ms. Christie Dragan, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, during the Women’s Equality Day Observance at The Club on Joint Base Andrews.
In observance of Women’s Equality Day, a panel was held at The Club that highlighted women’s increased representation and discussed opportunities for improvement in the military on Aug. 31.
Women’s Equality Day is observed each year on August 26th to commemorate the day in 1920 when the Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby signed the proclamation granting American women the constitutional right to vote. It was first celebrated in 1971 and designated by Congress in 1973.
“As a result of having Women’s Equality Day, more voices are brought to the table that have helped us make drastic policy changes throughout the U.S. Air Force,” said Christie Dragan, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. “This panel is here today to talk about how these changes affected them and inspirational figures in their lives.”
The four panelists were made up of men and women, adding to the idea that Women's Equality Day encompasses more than just women; it provides an opportunity for all individuals to contemplate their contributions to advancing gender equality. They were asked questions about inspirational influences in their lives and how new policy changes, like extended parental leave, have affected them.
“I’m thankful the extended parental leave policy was put into place”, said Staff Sgt. Dacari Richardson, from the office of Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. “I feel like I’m able to really spend time with my child. Growing up, my father was in the U.S. Navy and rarely had the opportunity to see me -- there was a major disconnect that we have improved on.”
The event also included an informational booth designed by members at the 316th Wing to greet attendees and ask what women’s equality means to them. The booth also included inspirational quotes and displayed a brief history of the observance day.
Several distinguished guests, such as Dr. Gerald D. Curry, Air Force Review Boards Agency director, and the keynote speaker, Maj. Gen. Anne B. Gunter, Special Assistant to the Chief, Air Force Reserve for Reserve Space Personnel Policy and Integration, spoke of the importance of women’s equality and a chance to gather, reflect on the strides society has made for women, and discuss a future for true equality.
“Today we pay homage to the women and men who have fought relentlessly for gender equality,” said Gunter. “Today, it is important to continue this fight because it is far from over.”