In observance of Women’s Equality Day, a panel was held at The Club that highlighted women’s increased representation and discussed opportunities for improvement in the military on Aug. 31.

Women’s Equality Day is observed each year on August 26th to commemorate the day in 1920 when the Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby signed the proclamation granting American women the constitutional right to vote. It was first celebrated in 1971 and designated by Congress in 1973.


  