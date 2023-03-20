U.S. Air Force Col. Catherine Logan, 11th Wing and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling commander, speaks during the Women’s History Month event at Joint Base Andrews on March 17. Logan spoke on the importance of the observance and challenges she has had to overcome as a woman in the military.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate
Attendees speak together during the Women’s History Month event at Joint Base Andrews.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate
The JBA community came together to celebrate Women’s History Month for a Mini-Expo at the Community Commons, March 17, 2023.
The event featured informational booths from the 316th Medical Group, local women’s businesses and the Military and Family Readiness Center. It also included stations such as financial management assistance, a free photobooth and a place to win prizes for part of a raffle.
“Women have had a prominent place in our world’s history. By celebrating Women’s History Month, we look into that and how we make progress for the future,” said Dr. Maritza Lopez, Air Force District of Washington director of financial management and comptroller and a featured guest speaker at the event.
Women’s History Month initially started as Women’s History Week in 1982 when Congress passed publication L. 97-28. In 1987, after being petitioned by the National Women’s History Project, Congress passed publication L. 100-9, which designated the month of March 1987 as Women’s History Month.
“The importance of this event to me is being able to showcase women now and throughout history who impact not just other women, but everyone else too,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Azaliah Palmer, AFDW Force Management noncommissioned officer in charge of requisitions. “Whether they are in the Air Force or not, they have important stories to share and to learn from.”