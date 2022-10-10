Col. Todd Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander, signs a Fire Prevention Week proclamation as members of the 316th Wing Civil Engineer Squadron and mascot Sparky watch at Joint Base Andrews on Oct. 4
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate
Joint Base Andrews leaders and 316th Mission Support Group personnel pose for a group photo following the signing of a Fire Prevention Week proclamation.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate
A 316th Civil Engineer Squadron fire truck extinguishes a fire during the Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate
Col. Todd Randolph speaks with Col. Graham Auten, 316th Wing Civil Engineer Squadron commander, before the Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate
Col. Todd Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander, signed a proclamation designating Oct. 9-15 as Fire Prevention Week, at the fire training pit at Joint Base Andrews on Oct. 4.
After signing the proclamation, the 316th Wing Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrated for Randolph and other JBA senior leaders how to put out a simulated aircraft fire.
The goal of Fire Prevention Week is to raise fire safety awareness, and help ensure homes and families are protected. In 1922, the National Fire Protection Association designated the second week of October Fire Prevention Week in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. Throughout the week, JBA will host events such as a fire truck parade and a fire station open house and barbeque, to raise fire safety awareness and educate families, students and communities across JBA.
“One of our top priorities is ensuring the safety of our service members, civilian employees and families,” Randolph said. “Here at Joint Base Andrews, the connectedness within our community is what makes us special, and by signing this Proclamation, we start the second week of October by coming together, educating and acknowledging the importance of fire safety.”