U.S. Air Force Col. Todd E. Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander, gives the opening speech at the second annual State of the Base Address to other military, local, state and federal leaders.
Capt. Mark Untisz, 89th Airlift Squadron executive officer, gives a presentation to local dignitaries about the 89th Airlift Wing static display and their mission
Civil Air Patrol Maj. Melody Terry, second from right, Andrews Composite Squadron commander, gives a presentation to local dignitaries about the CAP mission.
Federal, state and local leaders met with military commanders across JBA to share their collective top priorities, recent accomplishments and areas for improvement within the base community during the second annual State of the Base Address, April 12, 2023.
Military leaders in the room addressed four major topics: their people, aircraft, infrastructure and the base's economic impact on the community. Col. Todd E. Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander, began by stating the importance of the base’s mission and the responsibility to the community within it.
“It is imperative that we learn from one another and create opportunities to develop our local community and beyond,” said Randolph. “Joint Base Andrews is not a distinct community from the broader Prince George’s County and State of Maryland. We are all one community.”
Randolph emphasized the base’s priority on community as the Department of Defense estimates that JBA “brings one billion dollars to the local community each year.”
After multiple mission partners on JBA spoke about their mission areas and impact on the local community, civilian leaders across Prince George’s County and the state of Maryland spoke of their commitment to support military members on JBA.
Sen. Melony Griffith of Maryland’s 25th Legislative District echoed Randolph’s sentiment that connections in the community are vital.
“We recruit military members but retain families,” said Griffith.
JBA and community leaders reflected on the importance of working together in partnership, noting that investing in the community is also investing in its members.
Randolph concluded, “I look forward to strengthening our continued partnerships in support of our service members and their families.”
Following the ceremony, attendees were given the opportunity to walk around static displays showcasing the various mission-sets operating at JBA, meet with servicemembers stationed here, and take part in a base tour.