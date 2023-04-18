Federal, state and local leaders met with military commanders across JBA to share their collective top priorities, recent accomplishments and areas for improvement within the base community during the second annual State of the Base Address, April 12, 2023.

Military leaders in the room addressed four major topics: their people, aircraft, infrastructure and the base's economic impact on the community. Col. Todd E. Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander, began by stating the importance of the base’s mission and the responsibility to the community within it.