At approximately 9 p.m. on March 6, one vehicle drove through the security checkpoint and failed to adhere to commands of security personnel at the Main Gate on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
The 316th Security Forces Group immediately deployed the barriers and stopped the vehicle. Two individuals fled the vehicle and one was apprehended by 316th SFG; the other was not.
The 316th Security Forces Group and local authorities concluded a full sweep of Joint Base Andrews Monday morning and found confirmatory evidence that the base intruder on the loose had departed the installation. The other individual, a 17-year old male, was apprehended at the scene in possession of a firearm and remains in custody.
"I am incredibly proud of the quick actions of our Defenders to immediately deploy the barriers to stop last night's stolen vehicle and then apprehend one of the individuals that had a weapon. The Defenders handled the intense situation with discipline and calm professionalism," said Col. Tyler Schaff, 316th Wing and Joint Base Andrews installation commander. “We are also thankful for our partnerships with local authorities, who responded rapidly on base to assist the 316th Security Forces Group throughout the night.”
Units from Prince George’s County Police, Maryland State Police, the Metropolitan Police Department, and the Office of Special Investigation were among those who worked alongside Joint Base Andrews Defenders to fully clear the base.
At approximately 3 a.m. today, the Main Gate at Joint Base Andrews reopened to full capacity, approximately six hours after its initial closure.
“I apologize for the inconvenience some experienced while traveling to and from base last night,” said Schaff. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience as the installation was being searched. The safety of our personnel is always our top priority, and your cooperation helped make it possible for our Defenders and partners to thoroughly and swiftly search the base. Our Defenders remain committed and ready to safeguard the base at every hour of every day. I remain proud of them."