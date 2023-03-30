FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base. Joint Base Andrews, one of the nation’s most sensitive military bases and home to Air Force One, has been locked down after reports of a man carrying an “assault-style” rifle on Thursday, March 30, 2023, authorities said.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, Joint Base Andrews initiated lockdown procedures after an armed individual was reported near base housing. This is not an active shooter situation, as no shots have been fired. There are no reported injuries or deaths.
At 5 p.m., base leadership directed a limited release from lockdown. After approximately two hours of searching, there was no suspect found as described in the call to Security Forces that initiated lockdown procedures. Out of an abundance of caution, there remains an increased Security Forces presence on base.
At 5 p.m., individuals with children in the Imagine Andrews School, Child and Development Centers, Youth Center, and patients were released to pick up their children.
At 5:30 p.m., individuals on the East Side of base were released from lockdown.
At 6 p.m., lockdown will be lifted and all personnel are released to depart base.
This incident remains under investigation with law enforcement.