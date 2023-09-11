Members of Joint Base Andrews, Prince George’s County Police and Fire Departments, and the base’s honorary commanders gathered during a memorial ceremony Sept. 11 to pay their respect to the nearly 3,000 individuals lost on 9/11.

The events that took place 22 years ago deeply affected many Americans, including the men and women stationed at Andrews who received notification of the threat rapidly approaching the National Capital Region. Base members were also among the millions of Americans who watched on national television as the first two planes struck the twin towers in New York City.


  