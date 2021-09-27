Col. Tyler Schaff, 316th Wing and Joint Base Andrews commander, Col. Michael Oliver, 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard vice commander, 316th Wing senior leaders, and Joint Base Andrews honorary commanders pose in front of a 121st Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon.
Col. Michael Oliver, 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard vice commander, along with aircrew members from the 201st Airlift Squadron, answer questions from the JBA honorary commanders as they began their tour of a C-40 during the Honorary Commanders Program quarterly visit.
U.S. Air Force courtesy photo
Col. Tyler Schaff, 316th Wing and Joint Base Andrews commander, hosted a tour of the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard for the JBA Honorary Commanders (HCCs) Program on Sept. 14. The tour consisted of a brief on the mission of the 113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard, a static display viewing of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, and lastly a visit to the 201st Airlift Squadron to tour a C-40 Clipper and learn the Very Important Person Special Airlift Mission (VIPSAM). The visit concluded with a luncheon that provided an opportunity for 316th Wing leadership to engage with civic leaders. The community outreach event increased awareness and understanding of JBA’s role in national security through meaningful exchanges and dialogue with civic leaders. The mission of the Honorary Commanders Program is twofold; one, to educate key community leaders about a unit’s mission and to foster a supportive relationship with the community, and two, to increase military involvement in civic endeavors and organizations and make members of the local community feel part of the unit.