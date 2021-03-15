Whether learning at home or in the classroom, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is recognizing military students for academic accomplishments through its You Made the Grade program. First- through 12th-graders who maintain a B average or higher are eligible for a $5 Exchange gift card every grading period during the 2021 school year.
Students who make the grade qualify to enter a worldwide sweepstakes to win a $2,000, $1,500 or $500 Exchange gift card. Drawings are held in December and June. The most recent sweepstakes winners were from Fort Bragg, Yokota Air Base and U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder.
“Military students have experienced a great deal of uncertainty and disruption to traditional learning in the last year,” said Joint Base Andrews Exchange General Manager Stephanie Wilson. “You Made the Grade, now in its 21st year, celebrates their resiliency and commitment to thriving in the classroom.”
To receive the $5 Exchange gift card, students simply visit the Joint Base Andrews BX, present a valid military ID and proof of a B average or higher at customer service.
You Made the Grade sweepstakes entry forms are on the back of the $5 gift card sleeve. Students can send completed forms to:
You Made the Grade
PO Box 227398
Dallas, TX 75222-7398