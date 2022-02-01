Due the continued spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the local area and the limited availability of hospital beds in the local area, Joint Base Andrews will move to Health Protection Condition Charlie effective Jan. 18.
At the direction of Col. Tyler Schaff, commander of the 316th Wing and Joint Base Andrews, the base will shift from HPCON Bravo Plus to HPCON Charlie. Other military bases in the National Capital Region also recently moved to HPCON Charlie due to increased positive case numbers of COVID-19.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and are fully committed to protecting everyone’s health and safety at Joint Base Andrews,” Schaff said. “Commanders at every level will ensure the appropriate measures are in place, while balancing our critical mission. The mission at America’s Airfield doesn’t close or slow down for COVID; however, we must continue to show our agility to survive and operate during the evolving pandemic.”
Under HPCON Charlie, individuals on base must continue to wear masks when indoors, practice social distancing and limit large gatherings. Units will continue to test unvaccinated personnel, as the current policy mandates. Additionally, Joint Base Andrews has set up a civilian contract to increase COVID testing capabilities to identify COVID positive personnel to reduce the spread of the virus.
The increased HPCON posture impacts various services on base, such as the Base Exchange food court’s limit to 50% capacity and both fitness centers’ limited access to uniform service members only. These measures will remain for the minimum amount of time needed to get through Omicron.
“I encourage everyone to get your booster vaccine as soon as eligible,” said Col. Jason Lennen, commander of the 316th Medical Group. “Vaccines remain our best weapon against the spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.”
All eligible individuals 12 years and older can receive the booster vaccine at the COVAX site on base every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Appointments can be scheduled at https://covidvaccine.sparkxcell.com/.
Joint Base Andrews continues to remain fully mission capable through its implementation of increased health protection measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The most updated information is available on the Joint Base Andrews website at https://www.jba.af.mil/Home/COVID-19-Coronavirus/. The base service activity status section of the website also includes hours of operation for all facilities on base.
Questions can be directed to the 316th Wing Public Affairs office at 240-612-4430.