Icelandic and U.S. citizens held a ceremony on May 3, 2023, to mark the 80th anniversary of the B-24 Liberator bomber “Hot Stuff” crash that killed 14 of its 15 passengers and crew, including Lt. Gen. Frank Maxwell Andrews.

Andrews was the Commander of the European Theater of Operations at the time of the crash and was also known as a strong advocate for a separate branch of the military dedicated to airpower, which later evolved into the U.S. Air Force. In 1945, Camp Springs Army Air Field, Maryland, was renamed Andrews Air Force Base in honor of Andrews and later became Joint Base Andrews, which it is still named today.


