“I was walking into work one day at Ramstein, I had my plate carrier on, weapon, everything, and I saw this guy sprinting across the parking lot wearing a beret, but also a flight suit,” said Staff Sgt. Cody Manahan, 816th Security Forces Squadron Raven mission planner. “I was like, a cop in a flight suit? What the heck? So I go inside and I’m talking to one of my flight chiefs and he tells me about Ravens and explains their mission to me. About two weeks later we had a new mentor come in and he was a Raven. The way that he carried himself was above anything I’d ever seen in our career field, and I aspired to be like him. That was what motivated me to become a Raven.”

Security Forces is the largest career field in the Air Force, with thousands of Airmen protecting military bases around the world. Among the masses are small groups of defenders that carry a special title, an achievement that requires hours of intense training, immense physical strength and mental fortitude. These Airmen are known as Phoenix Ravens.