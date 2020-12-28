Chief Master Sergeant Ezekiel A. Ross is the Command Chief of the 316th Wing at Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington, Maryland. In this role, he advises the commander on all enlisted force matters and on issues regarding the welfare, readiness, utilization, morale and quality of life for personnel across five wings, three headquarters, more than 80 tenant organizations, as well as 60,000 Airmen and families in the National Capital Region and around the world. The 316th Wing supports contingency operations in our nation’s Capital with immediate response rotary-assets. It also provides security for the world’s highest visibility flight line and is responsible for operations of the Air Force Memorial and Air Force Arlington Chaplaincy.
Chief Ross enlisted in the Air Force in September 1995 as a Materiel Management Apprentice. He has deployed in support of Operations Allied Force, Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, Resolute Support and Octave Shield. He has held leadership positions at the Squadron, Group and Wing levels. Prior to his current assignment he was the Superintendent of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, Camp Lemonnier, Republic of Djibouti.
Education
2000 Airman Leadership School, Moody AFB, Ga.
2004 Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Tyndall AFB, Fla.
2004 Associates of Applied Science, Logistics Management, Community College of Air Force, Maxwell AFB, Ala.
2009 Bachelors of Science, (Magna Cum Laude), Supply Chain Management and Logistics, Bellevue University, Neb.
2009 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Joint Professional Military Education, National Defense University, Washington, D.C.
2010 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Maxwell-Gunter AFB, Ala.
2011 Professional Managers Certification, Community College of Air Force, Maxwell AFB, Ala.
2011 Air Force Smart Operations 21st Century Level II/8 Step Problem Solving Course
2011 Masters of Science, (Honors) Organizational Leadership, Wilmington University, New Castle, Del.
2013 Air Mobility Command Chief Master Sergeant Leadership Orientation, Scott AFB, Ill.
2015 Masters of Science, (Honors) Homeland Security, Wilmington University, New Castle, Del.
2015 Command Chief Master Sergeant Orientation Course, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.
2018 Masters of Science, Strategic Studies, Air War College, Maxwell AFB, Ala.
2018 Joint Air Operations Planning Course, Lemay Center for Doctrine, Maxwell AFB, Ala.
2019 Contingency Wartime Planning Course, Lemay Center for Doctrine, Maxwell AFB, Ala.
2019 Senior Enlisted Legal Orientation Course, Judge Advocate General School, Maxwell AFB, Ala.
Assignments
1. September – November 1995, Student, Basic Military Training, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas
2. November 1995 – February 1996, Student, Supply Management Course, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas
3. February 1996 – February 1998, Receiving Apprentice, 86th Supply Sq., Ramstein AB, Germany
4. March 1998 – September 2004, NCOIC, Aircraft Parts Store, 347th Logistics Readiness Sq., Moody AFB, Ga.
5. *June – August 1999, Delivery Driver, 48th Supply Sq., Lakenheath AB, England
6. *July – September 2001, NCOIC, Materiel Control, 71st Expeditionary Rescue Sq., Al-Jaber AB, Kuwait
7. *February – April 2002, NCOIC, Materiel Control, 71st Expeditionary Rescue Sq., Jacobabad AB, Pakistan
8. *November 2002 – March 2003, NCOIC, Materiel Control, 71st Expeditionary Rescue Sq., Jacobabad, Pakistan
9. *November 2003 – April 2004, Materiel Control, 332d Expeditionary Rescue Sq., Talil AB Iraq & Camp Lemonnier, Rep of Dijbouti
10. September 2004 – September 2005, NCOIC, Logistics, 554th RED HORSE Sq., Osan AFB, Republic of Korea
11. September 2005 – September 2008, Section Chief, Northside Aircraft Parts Store, 18th Logistics Readiness Sq., Kadena AB, Okinawa, Japan
12. *September 2007 – January 2008, Superintendent, Materiel Management, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Sq., Al Udeid AB, Qatar
13. September 2008 – May 2013, Superintendent, Materiel Management, 436th Logistics Readiness Sq., Dover AFB, Del.
14. *April 2010 – September 2010, NCOIC, Redistribution Property Assistance Team, 2nd/402d Army Field Support Brigade, Balad AB, Iraq
15. June 2013 – August 2015, (Interim) Superintendent, 23d Logistics Readiness Sq., Moody AFB, Ga.
16. *October 2014 – April 2015, Superintendent, 602d Training Group Provisional, Second Air Force, Keesler AFB, Miss.
17. September 2015 – June 2017, Superintendent, 37th Training Group, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas
18. July 2017 – May 2018, Student, Air War College, Maxwell AFB, Ala.
19. June 2018 – October 2019, Airpower Strategist, Checkmate, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Washington, D.C.
20. *October 2019 – August 2020, Superintendent, 449th Air Expeditionary Group, Camp Lemonnier, Rep. of Djibouti
21. August 2020 – Present, Command Chief, 316th Wing, Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington, Md.
Major Awards and Decorations
Air Force Meritorious Service Medal with eight oak leaf clusters
Air Force Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters
Air Force Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters
Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with three oak leaf clusters