Joint Base Andrews will host its annual 9/11 Remembrance Service on September 10, 2021. This year’s event marks the 20th year since the attacks.

The event’s guest speakers were stationed at Joint Base Andrews and had pivotal leadership roles when the attacks occurred. Lt. Gen. Marc H. Sasseville, the former 113th Wing commander during 9/11, and Mr. Chuck Ennis, the former 1st Helicopter Squadron commander and director of operations during 9/11, will share their stories.

The service will also include aircraft static displays, a memorial flyover and narrated descriptions of the role each unit served on that solemn day and the days that followed the attacks. The following units and aircraft are expected to participate in the remembrance service:

113th Wing D.C. National Guard - F-16 Fighting Falcon

1st Helicopter Squadron - UH-1N Helicopters

89th Airlift Wing - blue and white presidential airlift aircraft

459th Air Refueling Wing - KC-135R Stratotanker

The service will take place on the flight line with a rainy day contingency. An estimated 75 – 100 service members and civilians will be attending this event.

SEQUENCE OF EVENTS:

0757 Formation/Key personnel in place/Narrator asks guests to silence devices

0759 First Responder/Honor Guard enters

0800 “To The Color” played by Air Force Band Bugler

0805 Narrator opens

0805 Invocation

0808 COT & Element Leaders’ Roles

0810 Narrator

0815 Moment of silence

0817 Col. Tyler Schaff, Commander, 316th Wing and Joint Base Andrews provides introduction speech

0822 Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville & Mr. Chuck Ennis provide keynote speech

0834 Description of aircraft events on 9/11, with memorial flyover

0850 Narrator intros Taps

0850 Taps & Bagpipes play Amazing Grace

0853 Event completes