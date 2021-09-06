Joint Base Andrews will host its annual 9/11 Remembrance Service on September 10, 2021. This year’s event marks the 20th year since the attacks.
The event’s guest speakers were stationed at Joint Base Andrews and had pivotal leadership roles when the attacks occurred. Lt. Gen. Marc H. Sasseville, the former 113th Wing commander during 9/11, and Mr. Chuck Ennis, the former 1st Helicopter Squadron commander and director of operations during 9/11, will share their stories.
The service will also include aircraft static displays, a memorial flyover and narrated descriptions of the role each unit served on that solemn day and the days that followed the attacks. The following units and aircraft are expected to participate in the remembrance service:
113th Wing D.C. National Guard - F-16 Fighting Falcon
1st Helicopter Squadron - UH-1N Helicopters
89th Airlift Wing - blue and white presidential airlift aircraft
459th Air Refueling Wing - KC-135R Stratotanker
The service will take place on the flight line with a rainy day contingency. An estimated 75 – 100 service members and civilians will be attending this event.
SEQUENCE OF EVENTS:
0757 Formation/Key personnel in place/Narrator asks guests to silence devices
0759 First Responder/Honor Guard enters
0800 “To The Color” played by Air Force Band Bugler
0805 Narrator opens
0805 Invocation
0808 COT & Element Leaders’ Roles
0810 Narrator
0815 Moment of silence
0817 Col. Tyler Schaff, Commander, 316th Wing and Joint Base Andrews provides introduction speech
0822 Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville & Mr. Chuck Ennis provide keynote speech
0834 Description of aircraft events on 9/11, with memorial flyover