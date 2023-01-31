The excited chatter of 48 Junior ROTC cadets from Charles H. Flowers High School filled the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 13, 2023.

The goal of the visit was to create a bridge from simply seeing aircraft to understanding how to get to the pilot’s seat — as well as letting students sit in a real one. Cadets started the day with a welcome from Maj. Bryant Davis, Air Force District of Washington public affairs director, who encouraged them to learn about different pathways to the skies.


