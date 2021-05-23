The third Maryland Breeding Bird Atlas five-year project is now in its second year and still needs anyone who works, visits or recreates onboard Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Navy Recreation Center Solomons or Webster Field to continue helping to collect data.
Every 20 years, Maryland has conducted the survey to monitor breeding bird populations and look for any changes. The first was 40 years ago and the second was 20 years ago. The surveys, including the current atlas, known as BBA3, which kicked off in 2020, rely on lay people to help collect data that is reported to professionals who then handle the quality control and accuracy verification of that data.
“It’s what I call a ‘citizen science project,’” said Kyle Rambo, conservation director at Pax River. “We need the help of people to report bird nests, baby birds being fed, birds carrying sticks, and nest building. If people are taking a lunch break or a walk, they may see something and can make a meaningful difference by reporting what they see.”
The Patuxent River complex comprises 19 properties in five counties and with the lands not accessible to the general public, Rambo and staff have adopted the Atlas as an official action and hire a summer intern each year during a survey to collect and coordinate data. This year, that intern is Ben Springer.
Rambo explained, for example, that a maintenance crew who has to remove a Wren’s nest from a radar unit could report the nest and its exact location to Springer, who would then record the data using a specific breeding code within an official designated Atlas Block location, of which there are 51 in St. Mary’s County.
What to report
“If I’m walking around base and see a turkey vulture flying overhead, there’s no real evidence it’s nesting in the particular block where I’m standing; or if I just see a bird in a tree or hear it singing, that’s only a ‘possible breeder,’” Rambo noted. “But, if I notice a bird defending a territory, like a mockingbird diving at me, or a brown thrasher clearly agitated by my presence near a thicket that likely contains a nest or young, that’s evidence of a ‘probable breeder.’”
The ultimate goal — and the Pax River sightings Rambo wants reported to Springer — is the evidence of “confirmed breeding.”
“A killdeer performing a distraction display like their broken wing trick, or a bird carrying material in its beak — such as food, nesting material or a fecal sac — is indicative of a nest or young nearby. That’s ‘confirmed breeding,’ and that’s the record we want,” Rambo said. “Of course, the most obvious example of confirmed breeding is if you actually see a nest with eggs or young. Photos of birds and/or nests are very helpful. Anyone who can recognize a bird, or take a picture of a bird or a nest, can help. We’ll take whatever they want to contribute.”
It’s worth noting that even if you can’t physically see a nest, breeding can still be confirmed.
“If you witness a starling fly into a hole in a building on base and then you hear cheeping, that’s a confirmed occupied nest,” Rambo said. “Even though you can’t see it, you know it’s there. Also, when a bird feeds itself, it’ll pick up food and swallow it, but if you see them carrying food like insects or seeds, they’re taking it back to a nest for feeding, so that’s confirmation.”
Specific reporting locations are also an important part of the data collected, as Pax River’s installation alone comprises a few different Atlas Blocks.
“If you’re sitting outside eating lunch by the youth center, you might be in one block, but if you’re over by Hangar 201, you’re in a completely different block; so a good description of your location is important,” Rambo said.
Birds are good indicators of the health of an ecosystem because they are abundant, easy to observe and respond to environmental changes quickly; that’s why these surveys are important.
“We can debate climate change and what causes it, but nature will show us climate change,” Rambo said. “If birds are struggling, there’s a decent chance the environment is struggling. Orioles have always nested in Maryland’s northern counties, but past data have shown their range keeps shifting further north, out of Maryland. In another 20 years, our state bird many no longer even nest here.”
Last year, Pax River had about a half-dozen dedicated volunteers who reported regularly, along with a lot of sporadic one- or two-sighting reports.
“We have a couple hundred species of regularly occurring birds to chase down, and if anyone isn’t sure what they’re seeing, photographs and sound recordings are welcome,” Rambo added. “We can help people identify any ‘mystery’ birds. This project isn’t successful without public participation, so we hope personnel will get involved and stay involved.”
Report any confirmed breeding sightings to Ben Springer at 443-771-6636 or ben.springer@comcast.net, or to Kyle Rambo at 301-757-0005 or kyle.rambo@navy.mil.
For detailed information on the Maryland & DC Breeding Bird Atlas 3 project, including background, training, tips, links, FAQs, newsletters and more, go to https://ebird.org/atlasmddc/about.