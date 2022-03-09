Former NAVSEA ERP Business Office Director John Hurley, center, was presented the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award by Navy Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Commanding Officer Capt. Eric Correll, left, Hurley’s wife Connie Bowling, Naval Sea Systems Command Comptroller Karla Horn and Technical Director Ashley Johnson, on Jan. 14.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division employee John Hurley was recently recognized with the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, the third highest Navy civilian award.
The Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award is presented to civilian employees in the Department of the Navy for their meritorious service or contributions resulting in high value or benefits for the Navy or the Marine Corps.
Hurley, NAVSEA ERP business office director, is a resident of La Plata.
As the business office director, Hurley led his team in the creation of a new enterprise-led support model for the Navy Enterprise Resource Planning financial management system to promote methods of affordable support, develop a standardization processes, and establish an effective tiered support structure. Additionally, after the establishment of the Navy Transformation Management Team, Hurley’s experience as the ERP program manager made him the ideal candidate to lead the team in creating an organizational framework and the transition of more than 30 activities.
His devotion to the newly established organization ensured that more than 30,000 users in the NAVSEA enterprise would have adequate support during the ERP transition.
Hurley’s expertise in financial planning provided the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Financial Management and Comptroller) an exceptional model for the Navy ERP financial management system as the Navy accomplished its overall objective of a successful financial management transformation.
NSWC IHD a field activity of NAVSEA and part of the Navy’s Science and Engineering Establishment is the leader in ordnance, energetics and EOD solutions. The Division focuses on energetics research, development, testing, evaluation, in-service support, manufacturing and disposal, and provides warfighters solutions to detect, locate, access, identify, render safe, recover, exploit and dispose of explosive ordnance threats.