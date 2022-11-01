Lexington Park native promoted aboard USS Constitution

Yeoman 3rd Class Durrell Brooks, left, of Lexington Park is promoted to the rank of third grade petty officer on the USS Constitution earlier this fall.

 U.S. Navy photo by Grant Grady

Lexington Park native Yeoman 3rd Class Durrell Brooks was promoted to the rank of third class petty officer aboard USS Constitution on Sept. 30.

Being promoted to a higher rank brings greater leadership responsibility and authority.