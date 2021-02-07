An adult male gained access to Joint Base Andrews yesterday. The individual gained unauthorized access to the flightline and entered a C-40 aircraft assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing. Joint Base Andrews Security Forces responded, detained and interviewed the individual. U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations assisted with the interview.
He was booked by OSI and given a federal summons for trespassing. He was turned over to local law enforcement, given that he had two outstanding warrants.
The man was unarmed and did not harm any personnel and there is no indication that the individual has any links to extremist groups.
"The security of our installation is paramount," said Col. Roy Oberhaus, the vice wing commander of the 316th Wing at Joint Base Andrews. "This was a serious breach of security and Joint Base Andrews is investigating the incident to determine how this happened so it doesn't happen again."