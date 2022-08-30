Mechanicsville native supports Navy’s 'Take Charge and Move Out' mission

Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Reed of Mechanicsville

 Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna-Liesa Hussey

A Mechanicsville native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One. Its "Take Charge and Move Out" mission provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of U.S. Strategic Command.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Reed, a 2012 Chopticon High School graduate, joined the Navy 10 years ago.