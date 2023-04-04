Team Joint Base Andrews members view an MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopter at JBA. The Grey Wolf can fly 50% faster and longer than the Iroquois, while also being able to hold 30% more in cabin capacity and lift 5,000 more pounds.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
The MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopter arrived at Joint Base Andrews on March 28. It is slated to provide emergency security response for nuclear security missions within Air Force Global Strike Command and contingency response and airlift to the Air Force District of Washington.
The Grey Wolf is designed to replace the aging fleet of UH-1N Iroquois currently flown by the 316th Wing's 1st Helicopter Squadron at JBA. It can fly 50% faster and longer than the Iroquois, while also being able to hold 30% more in cabin capacity and lift 5,000 more pounds.
“The MH-139 is the future of the 1st Helicopter Squadron,” said Lt. Col. William Root, 1st HS commander. “It will provide a multi-generational leap in capability, the future is bright for our aircrew.”
This was the first trip of a U.S. Air Force-configured MH-139 to the National Capital Region and JBA.