Chief Master Sgt. Ezekiel Ross, 316th Wing command chief, shares a brief message before the start of the Military Market and Enlisted Service Celebration, hosted by the Military Families Program, at the Community Commons on base. The celebration aimed to highlight enlisted members in the grades of E-6 and below to showcase gratitude and strengthen bonds in the community.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor
Airmen collect diaper kits, school supplies, and hygiene items for themselves and their families during the Military Market and Enlisted Service Celebration.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor
Event coordinators and volunteers pose for a photo during the Military Market and Enlisted Service Celebration at the Community Commons on Joint Base Andrews.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor
The Military Families Program and Veteran Success Resource Group partnered with Joint Base Andrews to host a Military Market and Enlisted Service Celebration at the Community Commons here, Aug. 11.
Chief Master Sgt. Ezekiel Ross, 316th Wing command chief, presented a brief speech to commence the event, which more than 100 service members attended.
The celebration aimed to highlight enlisted members in the grades of E-6 and below to showcase gratitude. Along with the Military Families Program, other organizations such as the Government Contracting Consult Group, Washington Salute, and Grunt Style were in attendance to provide service members and their families with infant supplies, backpacks, school supplies, hygiene items, and food.
This drive allowed JBA to continue to strengthen the bonds with local community organizations.
“Events like these that feature our junior enlisted members on JBA hopefully gives them a sense of belonging and connection to the community,” said Vincent Eure, JBA community support coordinator. “It also allows the opportunity to continue to build trusted relationships with our local community partners and their donations. Our integrated resilience team is forever grateful for the opportunity to support this and future celebrations!”
Amongst the many donations, the Washington Football team showed their support by providing service members with 1,000 free tickets to the Washington vs. Cincinnati Bengals game at FedExField in Landover on Aug. 13.