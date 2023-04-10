More than 25 Reserve Citizen Defenders with the 459th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, participated in the Integrated Defense Leadership Course from March 13-26, 2023, at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center and Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio.

Whether in the classroom or in the field, Defenders from the 459th SFS were pushed to their limits. Throughout the duration of the course, IDLC cadre injected stressors to provide a more real-world approach to combat training.


