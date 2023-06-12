Burns

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Burns poses for his last official photo while on active duty at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling on April 7, 2020. On Dec. 1, 2023, Burns will retire after 30 years as an Air Force trumpeter; he joined the Band as the lead trumpeter in 2002.

 U.S. Air Force Photo by Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Burns

Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Burns, lead trumpeter for The U.S. Air Force Band, will retire this year after 30 years of playing for worldwide audiences with the U.S. Air Force. Burns has served as the Band’s lead trumpeter since 2002.

Many Air Force musicians inherited their mission. Burns’ father, Jim Burns, was a music professor at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. One of Burns’ first memories was one of his father’s lectures, in which Kevin Burns, sitting back-to-back with his music instructor Evelyn Phillips on stage, responded to Jim Burns’ prompts to demonstrate that young children could be trained to play by ear.


