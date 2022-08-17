Bee boxes

Mason bee houses constructed as part of an Eagle Scout project provided for NAS Patuxent River.

 Submitted by NAS Patuxent River Public Affairs

Naval Air Station Patuxent River has long been a steward of the local flora and fauna of the Southern Maryland landscape since its construction in 1943. With nearly 15,000 acres of land dedicated to the Test mission on base, it’s no surprise that much of that land is covered in forest, grassy meadows and marsh lands that are home to various animals.

It was with this in mind that Colin Maupin of Sea Scouts Ship 1942 decided that it would be an ideal location for a series ith the NAS Pax River Natural Resources department and volunteers throughout several organizations, Maupin was able to source materials, construct, and place 10 bee houses in key locations at NAS Patuxent River.