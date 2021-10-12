Naval Air Station Patuxent River closed the intersection of Cedar Point Road and Taxiway Alpha from Oct. 1 for a 30-day traffic impact survey related to upcoming airfield construction projects. Following the installation’s announcement of this closure, it opened a public comment period for personnel and citizens voice their concerns and ask questions regarding the upcoming intersection closure.
“We appreciate the public’s comments leading up to the closure of Cedar Point Road and Taxiway Alpha for this traffic survey,” said Capt. John Brabazon, NAS Patuxent River commanding officer. “Your inputs helped the installation pin-point specific concerns to address.”
NAS Patuxent River received nearly 100 public comments, of which, the primary questions posed are compiled below into frequently asked questions.
Question: What is the base doing to prevent traffic back-ups and increased wear-and-tear on the detour routes?
Answer: The NAS Pax River Security and Safety Departments have identified key areas and intersections of potential traffic concerns. Personnel from both departments will be on site assessing traffic in real time and are prepared for the potential need for traffic control operations outside of normal traffic light cycles. Public Works will continue to monitor the road surfaces for degradations throughout the exercise, and make necessary adjustments as necessary.
Question: Why do this now, especially at a time of increased telework?
Answer: While the base and tenant commands are encouraging max telework, Pax River still has a number of individuals that come in every day or regularly enough for valid information to be gained from this traffic survey. With required maintenance work to Taxiway Alpha on the horizon that would eventually close the Cedar Point Road-Taxiway Alpha intersection for an indeterminate amount time, the need for a data-driven assessment of traffic and workflow impacts is greater now, and will likely be more accurate now than any other time in the immediate future.
The information gathered from this survey will help determine future projects in the Installation Development Plan of NAS Patuxent River.
Question: What about the other intersections of taxiways and roads on base; will they be closed too?
Answer: At this point, the traffic survey is only focused on the base’s busiest intersection, Cedar Point Road and Taxiway Alpha, because of the maintenance work on that intersection expected within the next year. If and when further information is needed for enclaving the airfield, it will be determined at a later date.
Question: You mention having to fence, or “enclave,” the airfield. When will the base do that and why?
Answer: Currently there is no set date to enclave the NAS Pax River air field. In 2019, the installation underwent a Mission Assurance Assessment by OPNAV N46 in the Pentagon. Several vulnerabilities were highlighted, and the direction to “enclave” the airfield to protect our national assets on the naval air station was made. The road closure at Taxiway Alpha will ensure future installation development plans include road upgrades to allow for increased traffic flow to the perimeter of the installation.
Question: Can’t the base just put a gate or traffic arm to limit traffic at the intersection of Cedar Point and Taxiway Alpha instead of closing it?
Answer: Again, while there is no set date for enclaving the NAS Pax River air field, a number of options are being reviewed for the most effective way to safely enclose the field while minimizing base operations. These include traffic arms, moveable gates, and full enclosures.
Question: Don’t you realize what this will do to my commute time?
Answer: Yes, but the reason for the intersection closure is to assess the impact to traffic as a result of that crossroad’s eventual closure for maintenance and security. The information gained by this 30-day closure will allow the base to adjust its traffic plan when Cedar Point and Taxiway Alpha is closed again for maintenance.
Question: Will gate hours at Pax River be altered for ease of commuting around base?
Answer: Yes. Effective Oct. 1, for the duration of the traffic survey NAS Pax River will institute the following gate hours, not including holidays: Gate 1 — open 24/7; Gate 2 — open Monday through Friday 5 a.m. – 6 p.m.; and Gate 3 — open Monday through Friday 5 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Question: Will I still be able to ride my bike along certain routes around base?
Answer: Bicycle traffic will be allowed along all roads that vehicles can travel. However, the intersection of Cedar Point Road and Taxiway Alpha is closed to bicycle and pedestrian traffic as well as vehicle traffic during this 30-day closure.
Question: Will I still be able to travel along other roads that are not highlighted or noted in the initial release announcing the closure of Cedar Point Road and Taxiway Alpha?
Answer: Yes; the only intersection closed during this traffic survey will be the intersection of Cedar Point Road and Taxiway Alpha. All other roads will be open for traffic unless otherwise noted.
For more information on NAS Patuxent River, follow on social media at www.facebook.com/NASPaxRiver and https://twitter.com/NASPaxRiverPAO/.