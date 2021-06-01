Patuxent River Naval Air Station’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation reopened its outdoor pool for the summer season on Friday, May 28, to all hands on a reservation basis.
MWR began accepting reservations from active duty military and dependents, DoD civilians, retirees and contractors last week.
Reservations may be placed by leaving a voicemail at 301-757-3943 or emailing Carla.brennan@navy.mil.
The pool will be open Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lap swim reservation slots are available from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. limited to one swimmer per lane. Lap swim slots are for 45 minutes; the final 15 minutes of each hour will allow swimmer to leave before the next swimmer enters the lane. Four lanes will be reserved all day for lap swim. Lap swimmers must clarify they are reserving for lap swim for reservations after 10:30 a.m. during the week, weekends and holidays.
Recreation swim reservation slots are available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for 3-hour blocks per reservation (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.). Households will be reserved in same table/chair area.
Cleaning will take place in the 30-minute blocks preceding the next reservation (10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.). Cleaning will include chairs, tables, common touch points, slide rails, stair rails, door handles, stall handles, etc. No swimming authorized at these times, as all Lifeguards will be cleaning.
Bathroom showers are not open at the pool; patrons will utilize shower stand on pool deck to rinse off before and after entering the pool. Restrooms will remain open with social distancing measures, and patrons are encouraged to not loiter in locker rooms.
Patrons are encouraged to bring their own pool toys, towels, and any other items. No kickboards, pool buoys, paddles, or fins will be issued by MWR. Patrons should bring their own water bottles, as no water fountains are available at the outdoor pool. Vending machines will be available.
The NAS Pax River Drill Hall’s indoor pool will close for repairs once the outdoor pool opens.