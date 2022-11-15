Belt it

Tech. Sgt. Nadia Sosnoski, U.S. Air Force Band Singing Sergeants soprano, sings at the opening of Spirit Park in National Harbor on Veterans Day. After the raising of the flag, the event continued with the playing of the Air Force Band’s original song “This Flag” where the crowd shared a moment of musical harmony.

 U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum

Government officials, military leaders, and spectators honored past and present service members on Veterans Day at the National Harbor on Nov. 11.

This year’s observance marked 104 years of celebrating Armistice Day, signaling the end of World War I. Harbor officials honored the occasion with the unveiling of a 50-foot tall and 80-foot wide custom-made American flag and the grand opening of Spirit Park in honor of veterans.